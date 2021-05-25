Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) lost -11.11% in a month.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,465,958 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.17 Billion, closed the last trade at $40.5 per share which meant it gained $2.49 on the day or 6.55% during that session. The CPNG stock price is -70.37% off its 52-week high price of $69 and 24.32% above the 52-week low of $30.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $62. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.64% from current levels.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +26.3%.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.85% with a share float percentage of 155.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coupang, Inc. having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 568.16 Million shares worth more than $28.04 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 36.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, with the holding of over 280.9 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.86 Billion and represent 18.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and American Fds International Growth & Income Fd. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 2421612 shares of worth $119.51 Million while later fund manager owns 1.94 Million shares of worth $95.82 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.