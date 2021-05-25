Shares in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) 159.12 % up, YTD

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,006,818 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.39 Million, closed the last trade at $3.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -5.84% during that session. The BBIG stock price is -164.79% off its 52-week high price of $9.4 and 68.73% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Despite being -5.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the BBIG stock price touched $4.07-1 or saw a rise of 12.78%. Year-to-date, Vinco Ventures, Inc. shares have moved 159.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) have changed 33.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -67.3%.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.41% with a share float percentage of 11.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vinco Ventures, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.35 Million shares worth more than $3.45 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rovida Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 229.97 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $588.73 Thousand and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 64229 shares of worth $164.43 Thousand while later fund manager owns 20.4 Thousand shares of worth $27.95 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.