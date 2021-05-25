Shares in Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) -9.09 % down, YTD

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has a beta value of 2 and has seen 1,500,151 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.69 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The ANY stock price is -326.92% off its 52-week high price of $5.55 and 5.38% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 343.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 854.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Despite being -1.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the ANY stock price touched $1.5697 or saw a rise of 17.18%. Year-to-date, Sphere 3D Corp. shares have moved -9.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have changed -40.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 868.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2976.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +2976.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2976.92% from the levels at last check today.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.6 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $24Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $18.72 Million and $21.74 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26% for the current quarter and 10.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +66.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +38.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.26% with a share float percentage of 1.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sphere 3D Corp. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. with over 145.3 Thousand shares worth more than $379.24 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. held 1.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.22 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.