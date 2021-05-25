Shares in Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) -52.89 % down, YTD

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,453,137 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $505.73 Million, closed the last trade at $7.98 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 4.31% during that session. The PRVB stock price is -151.25% off its 52-week high price of $20.05 and 23.06% above the 52-week low of $6.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 903.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Sporting 4.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the PRVB stock price touched $8.12-1 or saw a rise of 1.72%. Year-to-date, Provention Bio, Inc. shares have moved -52.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have changed 2.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 117.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +238.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.78% from current levels.

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -76.9%.

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.48% with a share float percentage of 51.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Provention Bio, Inc. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.46 Million shares worth more than $46.84 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with the holding of over 3.11 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.64 Million and represent 4.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.03% shares in the company for having 1289184 shares of worth $13.53 Million while later fund manager owns 1.13 Million shares of worth $19.22 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.