Shares in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) -65.78 % down, YTD

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) has a beta value of -0.24 and has seen 14,259,889 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.06 Million, closed the last trade at $0.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.42% during that session. The EVFM stock price is -737.81% off its 52-week high price of $6.87 and 3.66% above the 52-week low of $0.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) trade information

Despite being -1.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the EVFM stock price touched $0.87 or saw a rise of 5.2%. Year-to-date, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -65.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -35.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have changed -44.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 509.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +753.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 265.85% from current levels.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.94%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52.7% and -13.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4666.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -6.5%.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.6% with a share float percentage of 42.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evofem Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 9.29 Million shares worth more than $16.26 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 9.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.61 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.81 Million and represent 5.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 1900000 shares of worth $3.33 Million while later fund manager owns 1.89 Million shares of worth $4.56 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.