PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP): What is good about stock?

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) has a beta value of 5.08 and has seen 1,390,835 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $296.24 Million, closed the last trade at $12.97 per share which meant it gained $1.07 on the day or 8.99% during that session. The PLXP stock price is -6.71% off its 52-week high price of $13.84 and 79.03% above the 52-week low of $2.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 112.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 321.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) trade information

Sporting 8.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the PLXP stock price touched $13.84- or saw a rise of 6.29%. Year-to-date, PLx Pharma Inc. shares have moved 134.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) have changed 17.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 856.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.48% from current levels.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PLx Pharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +164.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.29%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 74.2% and 60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +24133.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +54.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.7% with a share float percentage of 52.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PLx Pharma Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MSD Partners, L.P. with over 1.88 Million shares worth more than $16.93 Million. As of March 30, 2021, MSD Partners, L.P. held 8.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.47 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.3 Million and represent 6.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.79% shares in the company for having 179441 shares of worth $990.51 Thousand while later fund manager owns 116.23 Thousand shares of worth $1.05 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.