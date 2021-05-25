Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) investors to reap big returns again

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 14,820,073 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.65 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.15% during that session. The PBR stock price is -25.55% off its 52-week high price of $11.89 and 35.06% above the 52-week low of $6.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.16 Million shares.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Despite being -1.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the PBR stock price touched $9.67-2 or saw a rise of 2.12%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have moved -15.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have changed 12.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 260.47%. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 850% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.06 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.58 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $16.17 Billion and $11.29 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.7% for the current quarter and 82.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -76.3%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.39 at a share yield of 4.04%.