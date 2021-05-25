PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) investors to reap big returns again

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has a beta value of 3 and has seen 1,594,029 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.89 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.76 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.35% during that session. The PBF stock price is -19.16% off its 52-week high price of $18.78 and 74.24% above the 52-week low of $4.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.94.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Sporting 1.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the PBF stock price touched $16.42- or saw a rise of 4.02%. Year-to-date, PBF Energy Inc. shares have moved 121.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have changed 22.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -74.62% from current levels.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PBF Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +114.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.83%, compared to 29.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 70.5% and 88.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +52.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.83 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.33 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.52 Billion and $4.05 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 131.9% for the current quarter and 56.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -544.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.79%.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.52% with a share float percentage of 90.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PBF Energy Inc. having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.97 Million shares worth more than $240.19 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.84 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.34 Million and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.33% shares in the company for having 6411296 shares of worth $90.72 Million while later fund manager owns 5.92 Million shares of worth $83.84 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.93% of company’s outstanding stock.