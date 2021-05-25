Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) investors to reap big returns again

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1,568,426 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.38 Million, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.53% during that session. The PTN stock price is -136.36% off its 52-week high price of $1.3 and 30.91% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 Million shares.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) trade information

Despite being -5.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the PTN stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 7.63%. Year-to-date, Palatin Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -19.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) have changed -9.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.07.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -158%.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.3% with a share float percentage of 11.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palatin Technologies, Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.52 Million shares worth more than $6.57 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.74 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.58 Million and represent 1.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 6080943 shares of worth $4.11 Million while later fund manager owns 2.87 Million shares of worth $1.94 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.