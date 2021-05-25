Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) surprises Wall Street with -2.3% stock price loss

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 6,930,782 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.19 Billion, closed the recent trade at $24.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -2.3% during that session. The OXY stock price is -30.87% off its 52-week high price of $32.52 and 65.71% above the 52-week low of $8.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.59 Million shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Despite being -2.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the OXY stock price touched $25.66- or saw a rise of 2.61%. Year-to-date, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have moved 44.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) have changed 1.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +90.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.08%, compared to 13.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.9% and 66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +33.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +77% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.15%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.61% with a share float percentage of 67.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation having a total of 999 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 115.95 Million shares worth more than $3.09 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Inc held 12.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 98.03 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.61 Billion and represent 10.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.76% shares in the company for having 72464426 shares of worth $1.25 Billion while later fund manager owns 26.14 Million shares of worth $452.51 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.