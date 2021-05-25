MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) surprises Wall Street with 0.89% stock price gain

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 6,220,031 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.78 Billion, closed the recent trade at $42.11 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 0.89% during that session. The MGM stock price is -2.71% off its 52-week high price of $43.25 and 65.21% above the 52-week low of $14.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MGM Resorts International (MGM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Sporting 0.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the MGM stock price touched $43.25- or saw a rise of 2.38%. Year-to-date, MGM Resorts International shares have moved 33.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have changed 1.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $29.6 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +28.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.71% from the levels at last check today.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MGM Resorts International shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +53.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.35%, compared to 19.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.9% and 71.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +70.4%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.04 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.43 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $289.81 Million and $1.24 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 603% for the current quarter and 95.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -152% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 62.8%.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.03%.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.68% with a share float percentage of 74.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MGM Resorts International having a total of 856 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.12 Million shares worth more than $1.6 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 28.66 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 Billion and represent 5.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.4% shares in the company for having 11773566 shares of worth $370.99 Million while later fund manager owns 10Million shares of worth $315.1 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.04% of company’s outstanding stock.