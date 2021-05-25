Medium Cap Stock nCino, Inc. (NCNO) is a Overweight – Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 914,589 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.66 Billion, closed the last trade at $59.93 per share which meant it gained $2.29 on the day or 3.97% during that session. The NCNO stock price is -73.45% off its 52-week high price of $103.95 and 19.91% above the 52-week low of $48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that nCino, Inc. (NCNO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Sporting 3.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the NCNO stock price touched $60.29- or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, nCino, Inc. shares have moved -17.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have changed -14.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 4Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $86.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +66.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.15% from current levels.

nCino, Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -50.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 51.3%.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.77% with a share float percentage of 89.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with nCino, Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 31.21 Million shares worth more than $2.08 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 33.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 12.08 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $805.75 Million and represent 12.8% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 2821202 shares of worth $204.28 Million while later fund manager owns 2.43 Million shares of worth $176.29 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.