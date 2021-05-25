Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) has great growth outlook for 2021

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has a beta value of 1.1 and has seen 4,549,508 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.23 Billion, closed the recent trade at $47.78 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.34% during that session. The MRVL stock price is -16.58% off its 52-week high price of $55.7 and 38.78% above the 52-week low of $29.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.13 Million shares.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Sporting 0.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the MRVL stock price touched $48.43- or saw a rise of 1.45%. Year-to-date, Marvell Technology, Inc. shares have moved 0.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have changed 3.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marvell Technology, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50%, compared to 10.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +39.7%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $803.48 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.04 Billion for the next quarter concluding in July 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $679.68 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -117.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.7%.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 07 and June 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 0.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.18%.