Macy’s, Inc. (M) drops -1.59%, marking lose by bears

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 12,206,890 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -1.59% during that session. The M stock price is -24.51% off its 52-week high price of $22.3 and 69.35% above the 52-week low of $5.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Macy’s, Inc. (M) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

Despite being -1.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the M stock price touched $19.65- or saw a rise of 8.85%. Year-to-date, Macy’s, Inc. shares have moved 59.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have changed 5.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.83% from current levels.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Macy’s, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +95.1% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 117.3% and 94.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -836.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -11.82%.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.7% with a share float percentage of 84.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Macy’s, Inc. having a total of 501 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 45.65 Million shares worth more than $739.03 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 14.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 32.58 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $527.53 Million and represent 10.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and AMG Yacktman Fd. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.17% shares in the company for having 19220480 shares of worth $311.18 Million while later fund manager owns 13.8 Million shares of worth $155.25 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.43% of company’s outstanding stock.