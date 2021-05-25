Large Cap Stock Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is a Overweight – Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,629,964 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $163.44 Billion, closed the last trade at $130.41 per share which meant it gained $1.12 on the day or 0.87% during that session. The PDD stock price is -63.02% off its 52-week high price of $212.6 and 54.33% above the 52-week low of $59.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 7 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 39 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Sporting 0.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the PDD stock price touched $132.99 or saw a rise of 1.94%. Year-to-date, Pinduoduo Inc. shares have moved -26.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed -5.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.29.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinduoduo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.52%, compared to 15.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.7% and -3600% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +79.2%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.14 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.84 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $711.21 Million and $1.82 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 341.3% for the current quarter and 111.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.73% with a share float percentage of 28.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinduoduo Inc. having a total of 729 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 26.87 Million shares worth more than $3.6 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.73 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.37 Billion and represent 1.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 4358455 shares of worth $583.51 Million while later fund manager owns 3.9 Million shares of worth $645.59 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.