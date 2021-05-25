Large Cap Stock Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is a Overweight – Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,219,628 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.61 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 3.02% during that session. The LU stock price is -59.95% off its 52-week high price of $20.17 and 21.89% above the 52-week low of $9.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Sporting 3.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the LU stock price touched $12.88- or saw a rise of 2.06%. Year-to-date, Lufax Holding Ltd shares have moved -11.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have changed -11.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -7.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.6%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.69% with a share float percentage of 7.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lufax Holding Ltd having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 32.16 Million shares worth more than $466.99 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 1.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 28.51 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $413.97 Million and represent 1.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.59% shares in the company for having 39103315 shares of worth $567.78 Million while later fund manager owns 9.2 Million shares of worth $133.59 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.