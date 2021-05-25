Large Cap Stock Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a Buy – Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,290,066 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.83 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.81 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 1.56% during that session. The LI stock price is -129.22% off its 52-week high price of $47.7 and 31.23% above the 52-week low of $14.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Sporting 1.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the LI stock price touched $21.14- or saw a rise of 1.56%. Year-to-date, Li Auto Inc. shares have moved -27.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have changed 1.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +77.1%.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.74% with a share float percentage of 15.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li Auto Inc. having a total of 287 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.8 Million shares worth more than $370.09 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Coatue Management, LLC, with the holding of over 12.79 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $319.68 Million and represent 1.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 4470670 shares of worth $111.77 Million while later fund manager owns 1.54 Million shares of worth $38.58 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.