Large Cap Stock AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is a Overweight – Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 4,490,834 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $149.95 Billion, closed the recent trade at $57 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -0.82% during that session. The AZN stock price is -13.93% off its 52-week high price of $64.94 and 18.46% above the 52-week low of $46.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.48.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Despite being -0.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the AZN stock price touched $57.73- or saw a rise of 1.26%. Year-to-date, AstraZeneca PLC shares have moved 14.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have changed 9.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 118.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $48.08 while the price target rests at a high of $83.12. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +45.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.65% from the levels at last check today.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.54 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.56 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.28 Billion and $6.58 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.2% for the current quarter and 30.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +137.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.5%.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.4 at a share yield of 2.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.66%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.73% with a share float percentage of 16.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AstraZeneca PLC having a total of 889 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 58.05 Million shares worth more than $2.89 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 2.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 49.91 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.48 Billion and represent 1.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 27042568 shares of worth $1.35 Billion while later fund manager owns 21.78 Million shares of worth $1.08 Billion as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.