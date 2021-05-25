Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) drops -0.31%, marking lose by bears

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 5,694,321 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.16 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.31% during that session. The KGC stock price is -28.68% off its 52-week high price of $10.32 and 26.68% above the 52-week low of $5.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.7 Million shares.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Despite being -0.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 19 when the KGC stock price touched $8.32-3 or saw a rise of 3.9%. Year-to-date, Kinross Gold Corporation shares have moved 8.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) have changed 8.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinross Gold Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.78%, compared to 5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.7% and -32% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.06 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5% for the current quarter and -3.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +25.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +71.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -7.4%.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and July 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 1.49%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.67% with a share float percentage of 63.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinross Gold Corporation having a total of 638 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 78.79 Million shares worth more than $525.54 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 6.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.73 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $251.69 Million and represent 2.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.88% shares in the company for having 61558379 shares of worth $433.37 Million while later fund manager owns 17.16 Million shares of worth $119.78 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.