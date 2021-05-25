Investor confidence shakens after Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) share prices loss -$0.06

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 1,077,290 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $117.44 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.58% during that session. The PSTI stock price is -224.87% off its 52-week high price of $12.15 and 6.42% above the 52-week low of $3.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 241.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 420.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) trade information

Despite being -1.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the PSTI stock price touched $4.10-9 or saw a rise of 9.73%. Year-to-date, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -47.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have changed -15.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 201.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 137.97% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +234.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.95% from the levels at last check today.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +94.4%.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.68% with a share float percentage of 24.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 3.59 Million shares worth more than $17.12 Million. As of March 30, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 330.7 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.58 Million and represent 1.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.99% shares in the company for having 2853513 shares of worth $13.61 Million while later fund manager owns 716.91 Thousand shares of worth $3.04 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.