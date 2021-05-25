Investor confidence shakens after OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) share prices loss -$0.17

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,069,570 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $306.32 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -9.17% during that session. The ONE stock price is -319.63% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 2.45% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 257.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 312.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) trade information

Despite being -9.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the ONE stock price touched $2.35 or saw a rise of 29.36%. Year-to-date, OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares have moved -56.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) have changed -39.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $145.01 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $238.52 Million for the next quarter concluding in August 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $111.31 Million and $155.78 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.3% for the current quarter and 53.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -396.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.14%.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.14% with a share float percentage of 50.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OneSmart International Education Group Limited having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 16.82 Million shares worth more than $39.02 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 16.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carlyle Group Inc., with the holding of over 7.86 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.24 Million and represent 7.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.78% shares in the company for having 812721 shares of worth $1.89 Million while later fund manager owns 79.99 Thousand shares of worth $299.16 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.