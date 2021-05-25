Investor confidence shakens after Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) share prices loss -$0.02

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1,094,240 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $112.31 Million, closed the recent trade at $1 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.96% during that session. The INPX stock price is -189% off its 52-week high price of $2.89 and 7.9% above the 52-week low of $0.921. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.47 Million shares.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Despite being -1.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the INPX stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 3.81%. Year-to-date, Inpixon shares have moved -0.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have changed -12.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.92 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2017. Year-ago sales stood $11.24 Million and $15Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.1% for the current quarter and -69.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +97.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.24% with a share float percentage of 6.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inpixon having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.55 Million shares worth more than $4.26 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.22 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 Million and represent 1.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 341454 shares of worth $348.28 Thousand while later fund manager owns 232.2 Thousand shares of worth $278.64 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.