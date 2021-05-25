Investor confidence shakens after Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) share prices loss -$3.83

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 12,426,710 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $390.23 Million, closed the last trade at $56.17 per share which meant it lost -$3.83 on the day or -6.38% during that session. The ANVS stock price is -74.42% off its 52-week high price of $97.97 and 93.18% above the 52-week low of $3.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 822.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) trade information

Despite being -6.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the ANVS stock price touched $97.97- or saw a rise of 42.67%. Year-to-date, Annovis Bio, Inc. shares have moved 644.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 104.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) have changed 144.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 131.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45, which means that the shares’ value could jump -19.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.89% from current levels.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -498.1%.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.9% with a share float percentage of 26.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Annovis Bio, Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 193.37 Thousand shares worth more than $5.39 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 2.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 147Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.1 Million and represent 2.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 18323 shares of worth $511.21 Thousand while later fund manager owns 4.57 Thousand shares of worth $127.59 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.