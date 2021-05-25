Investor confidence returns after ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) share prices gain $0.14

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) has a beta value of 3.34 and has seen 1,167,021 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.26 Million, closed the last trade at $2.54 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 5.83% during that session. The THMO stock price is -222.05% off its 52-week high price of $8.18 and 24.41% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 302.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 513.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Sporting 5.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the THMO stock price touched $2.57-1 or saw a rise of 1.17%. Year-to-date, ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 21.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) have changed -0.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 916.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 136.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +136.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 136.22% from current levels.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost 0% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.15%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82.4% and 81.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.98 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.24 Million and $2.35 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.7% for the current quarter and 29.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +22.4%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.19% with a share float percentage of 4.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 95.12 Thousand shares worth more than $255.88 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 0.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 90.72 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $244.03 Thousand and represent 0.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 56165 shares of worth $117.38 Thousand while later fund manager owns 19.47 Thousand shares of worth $52.37 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.