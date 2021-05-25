Investor confidence returns after Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) share prices gain $0.02

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) has a beta value of -0.66 and has seen 1,518,365 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $161.15 Million, closed the last trade at $2.39 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.84% during that session. The KXIN stock price is -460.67% off its 52-week high price of $13.4 and 83.26% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 737.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Sporting 0.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the KXIN stock price touched $2.57-6 or saw a rise of 6.94%. Year-to-date, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares have moved -35.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) have changed 6.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 1Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +90.9%.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.68% with a share float percentage of 2.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaixin Auto Holdings having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 55.85 Thousand shares worth more than $184.3 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, with the holding of over 44.4 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $146.53 Thousand and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 55848 shares of worth $184.3 Thousand while later fund manager owns 31.87 Thousand shares of worth $105.17 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.