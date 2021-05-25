Investor confidence returns after Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) share prices gain $0.14

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 5,491,890 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $123.02 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.81 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 3% during that session. The EYEN stock price is -60.5% off its 52-week high price of $7.72 and 46.99% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 49.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 104.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

Sporting 3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the EYEN stock price touched $6.20-2 or saw a rise of 22.42%. Year-to-date, Eyenovia, Inc. shares have moved -20.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) have changed -9.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 158.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 222.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +295.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 149.48% from the levels at last check today.

Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eyenovia, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.7%, compared to 9.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8% and 8.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +36.3%.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.68% with a share float percentage of 15.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eyenovia, Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 733.52 Thousand shares worth more than $3.75 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fairpointe Capital LLC, with the holding of over 209.53 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 Million and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.39% shares in the company for having 360283 shares of worth $2.18 Million while later fund manager owns 278.87 Thousand shares of worth $1.69 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.