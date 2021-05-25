Investor confidence returns after Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) share prices gain $0.08

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 551,498 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.09 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.65 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.27% during that session. The KERN stock price is -214.8% off its 52-week high price of $11.49 and 40.55% above the 52-week low of $2.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 615.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akerna Corp. (KERN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Sporting 2.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the KERN stock price touched $3.82-4 or saw a rise of 4.06%. Year-to-date, Akerna Corp. shares have moved 13.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) have changed -7.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 187.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +187.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 187.67% from the levels at last check today.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +19.4%.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.1% with a share float percentage of 32.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akerna Corp. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.16 Million shares worth more than $5.75 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 700.38 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.46 Million and represent 3.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 450365 shares of worth $2.22 Million while later fund manager owns 212.73 Thousand shares of worth $1.05 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.