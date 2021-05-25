How is the VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) performance outlook for the coming months?

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 4,152,805 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $566.8 Million, closed the last trade at $2.98 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 5.67% during that session. The VTGN stock price is -6.71% off its 52-week high price of $3.18 and 85.91% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Sporting 5.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the VTGN stock price touched $3.02-1 or saw a rise of 1.32%. Year-to-date, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 53.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have changed 46.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 151.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +202.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 101.34% from current levels.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +44.2%.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.33% with a share float percentage of 81.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 16.3 Million shares worth more than $34.72 Million. As of March 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 11.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, with the holding of over 16.3 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.72 Million and represent 11.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.82% shares in the company for having 2608400 shares of worth $5.53 Million while later fund manager owns 2.3 Million shares of worth $4.46 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.6% of company’s outstanding stock.