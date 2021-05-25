How is the SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) performance outlook for the coming months?

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 9,637,699 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.19 Million, closed the recent trade at $9.85 per share which meant it gained $1.93 on the day or 24.37% during that session. The LEDS stock price is -36.45% off its 52-week high price of $13.44 and 75.33% above the 52-week low of $2.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.93 Million shares.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

Sporting 24.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the LEDS stock price touched $11.24- or saw a rise of 13.17%. Year-to-date, SemiLEDs Corporation shares have moved 172.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) have changed 168.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 100.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 20.33.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +86.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.69% with a share float percentage of 12.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SemiLEDs Corporation having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 253.06 Thousand shares worth more than $1.15 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC, with the holding of over 19.8 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.27 Thousand and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.