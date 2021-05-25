How is the ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) performance outlook for the coming months?

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 661,887 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.64 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.07 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.88% during that session. The RETO stock price is -242.06% off its 52-week high price of $3.66 and 60.56% above the 52-week low of $0.422. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 201.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -10.7%.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.94% with a share float percentage of 6.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 486.35 Thousand shares worth more than $705.21 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 115.4 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $167.33 Thousand and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.