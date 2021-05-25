How is the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) performance outlook for the coming months?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,068,521 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -4.19% during that session. The HBM stock price is -35.59% off its 52-week high price of $9.6 and 65.11% above the 52-week low of $2.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Despite being -4.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, May 19 when the HBM stock price touched $8.05-1 or saw a rise of 12.17%. Year-to-date, Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares have moved 1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) have changed -3.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.01, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.51% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.44 while the price target rests at a high of $12.4. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +75.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.08% from the levels at last check today.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +27.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 160.87%, compared to 28.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 800% and 58.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $364.97 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $370.12 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $253.16 Million and $324.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44.2% for the current quarter and 13.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +46.16% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +26.2%.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.09% with a share float percentage of 73.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hudbay Minerals Inc. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. with over 43.86 Million shares worth more than $301.29 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. held 16.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GMT Capital Corp, with the holding of over 37.89 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $260.32 Million and represent 14.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 4921849 shares of worth $28.01 Million while later fund manager owns 4.61 Million shares of worth $26.21 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.