How is the Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) performance outlook for the coming months?

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 815,570 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.79 Billion, closed the recent trade at $24.91 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 1.26% during that session. The HAYW stock price is -7.63% off its 52-week high price of $26.81 and 37.33% above the 52-week low of $15.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 438.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +28.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.39% from the levels at last check today.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.68% with a share float percentage of 97.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hayward Holdings, Inc. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CCMP Capital GP, LLC with over 72.66 Million shares worth more than $1.23 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, CCMP Capital GP, LLC held 31.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 4.92 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.06 Million and represent 2.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.95% shares in the company for having 2192745 shares of worth $37.01 Million while later fund manager owns 2.16 Million shares of worth $36.39 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.