How is the American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) performance outlook for the coming months?

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 3,289,449 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.13 Million, closed the last trade at $2.78 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.35% during that session. The AMS stock price is -81.3% off its 52-week high price of $5.04 and 43.17% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) trade information

Sporting 3.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the AMS stock price touched $3.10-1 or saw a rise of 10.32%. Year-to-date, American Shared Hospital Services shares have moved 25.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) have changed 17.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2885.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $83 while the price target rests at a high of $83. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2885.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2885.61% from current levels.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.47% with a share float percentage of 18.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Shared Hospital Services having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 244.72 Thousand shares worth more than $677.88 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 4.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 150.2 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $416.05 Thousand and represent 2.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 125200 shares of worth $277.94 Thousand while later fund manager owns 77.01 Thousand shares of worth $194.06 Thousand as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.