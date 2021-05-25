Here is a bargain stock you should look at : trivago N.V. (TRVG)

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1,096,517 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.3 Billion, closed the last trade at $3.63 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.4% during that session. The TRVG stock price is -61.98% off its 52-week high price of $5.88 and 65.56% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that trivago N.V. (TRVG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Sporting 1.4% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the TRVG stock price touched $3.86-5 or saw a rise of 5.84%. Year-to-date, trivago N.V. shares have moved 50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) have changed -1.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $89.24 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $162.89 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $18.89 Million and $74.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 372.5% for the current quarter and 119.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +92.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.22%.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.17% with a share float percentage of 48.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with trivago N.V. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PAR Capital Management, Inc. with over 17.22 Million shares worth more than $74.06 Million. As of March 30, 2021, PAR Capital Management, Inc. held 26.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 3.41 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.65 Million and represent 5.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.26% shares in the company for having 3407932 shares of worth $14.65 Million while later fund manager owns 779.62 Thousand shares of worth $1.96 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.2% of company’s outstanding stock.