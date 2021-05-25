Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,118,801 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $153.32 Million, closed the last trade at $3.11 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 5.42% during that session. The LQDA stock price is -289.07% off its 52-week high price of $12.1 and 24.76% above the 52-week low of $2.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 454.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 795.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Sporting 5.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the LQDA stock price touched $3.24-4 or saw a rise of 4.01%. Year-to-date, Liquidia Corporation shares have moved 5.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) have changed 9.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +92.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -35.69% from current levels.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liquidia Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.8%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 69.4% and 65% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +997.3%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +31.5%.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45% with a share float percentage of 54.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liquidia Corporation having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 2.49 Million shares worth more than $6.69 Million. As of March 30, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 4.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.27 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.1 Million and represent 4.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 654845 shares of worth $1.93 Million while later fund manager owns 643.7 Thousand shares of worth $1.73 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.