Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 8,179,614 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $268.39 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.8 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -11.43% during that session. The GPL stock price is -45% off its 52-week high price of $1.16 and 52.5% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 Million shares.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) trade information

Despite being -11.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the GPL stock price touched $0.9 or saw a rise of 11.44%. Year-to-date, Great Panther Mining Limited shares have moved -6.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) have changed -1.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.36 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33% for the current quarter and 3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +100.3%.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.9% with a share float percentage of 21.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Great Panther Mining Limited having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 20.52 Million shares worth more than $15.8 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, with the holding of over 10.05 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.74 Million and represent 2.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.4% shares in the company for having 19171613 shares of worth $14.82 Million while later fund manager owns 7.73 Million shares of worth $5.95 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.

