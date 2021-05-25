Here is a bargain stock you should look at : GAN Limited (GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,419,278 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $672.12 Million, closed the last trade at $16 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 3.23% during that session. The GAN stock price is -98.81% off its 52-week high price of $31.81 and 13.88% above the 52-week low of $13.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GAN Limited (GAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trade information

Sporting 3.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the GAN stock price touched $17.32- or saw a rise of 7.62%. Year-to-date, GAN Limited shares have moved -21.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) have changed -15.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +87.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25% from current levels.

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GAN Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.67%, compared to -0.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.6% and 14.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +199.6%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.93 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.32 Million and $10.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 187.5% for the current quarter and 151.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -974.9%.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.79% with a share float percentage of 55.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GAN Limited having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 2.05 Million shares worth more than $37.35 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 4.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.65 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.02 Million and represent 3.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Wasatch Microcap Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 1105298 shares of worth $28.23 Million while later fund manager owns 901.38 Thousand shares of worth $16.41 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.15% of company’s outstanding stock.