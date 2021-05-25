Here is a bargain stock you should look at : Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 26,301,879 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.75 Billion, closed the recent trade at $28.51 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 2.19% during that session. The CCL stock price is -7.44% off its 52-week high price of $30.63 and 57.52% above the 52-week low of $12.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.94 Million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Sporting 2.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the CCL stock price touched $29.37- or saw a rise of 3.3%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & plc shares have moved 31.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have changed 4.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carnival Corporation & plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +53.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.64%, compared to 39.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51.5% and 45.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.1%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $203.44 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 Billion for the next quarter concluding in August 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $391.27 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -48% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -405.7%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.68% with a share float percentage of 59.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & plc having a total of 1064 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 84.33 Million shares worth more than $2.24 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, with the holding of over 50.83 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 Billion and represent 5.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.61% shares in the company for having 15653429 shares of worth $339.05 Million while later fund manager owns 14.89 Million shares of worth $322.58 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.