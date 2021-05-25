GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF): What is good about stock?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,365,044 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.56 Billion, closed the recent trade at $13.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -3.52% during that session. The EAF stock price is -6.39% off its 52-week high price of $14.16 and 55.9% above the 52-week low of $5.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.28 Million shares.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Despite being -3.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the EAF stock price touched $14.00- or saw a rise of 5.04%. Year-to-date, GrafTech International Ltd. shares have moved 24.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) have changed 8.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GrafTech International Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +83.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.56%, compared to 17.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.7% and 28.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $303.8 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $328.85 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $280.72 Million and $286.99 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.2% for the current quarter and 14.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +41.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -37.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.87%.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.29%.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90% with a share float percentage of 90.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GrafTech International Ltd. having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 97.74 Million shares worth more than $1.2 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. held 36.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.96 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $195.25 Million and represent 5.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 3400640 shares of worth $36.25 Million while later fund manager owns 2.92 Million shares of worth $31.13 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.