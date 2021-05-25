GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) climbs 5.22%, marking win over bears

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,982,797 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.45 per share which meant it gained $1.61 on the day or 5.22% during that session. The GDRX stock price is -97.9% off its 52-week high price of $64.22 and 17.84% above the 52-week low of $26.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Sporting 5.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the GDRX stock price touched $33.02- or saw a rise of 1.73%. Year-to-date, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -19.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have changed -18.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.8% from current levels.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -720.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.41%.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.58% with a share float percentage of 75.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoodRx Holdings, Inc. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 4.54 Million shares worth more than $177.25 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 6.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.56 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.93 Million and represent 5.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 1175538 shares of worth $47.42 Million while later fund manager owns 944.73 Thousand shares of worth $38.11 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.