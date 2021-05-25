FinVolution Group (FINV) climbs 3.32%, marking win over bears

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1,438,309 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.2 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.77 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 3.32% during that session. The FINV stock price is -36.55% off its 52-week high price of $10.61 and 81.47% above the 52-week low of $1.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FinVolution Group (FINV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Sporting 3.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the FINV stock price touched $7.93-2 or saw a rise of 2.02%. Year-to-date, FinVolution Group shares have moved 191.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) have changed 17.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $311.41 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $349.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $223.23 Million and $216.11 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.5% for the current quarter and 61.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +66.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -13.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.37%.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is expected to release its next earnings report between May 25 and May 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.17 at a share yield of 2.2%.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.8% with a share float percentage of 45.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FinVolution Group having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. with over 21.86 Million shares worth more than $153.22 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. held 13.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 11.56 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.04 Million and represent 6.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 4401985 shares of worth $30.86 Million while later fund manager owns 428.88 Thousand shares of worth $3.01 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.