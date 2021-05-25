Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) surprises Wall Street with 3% stock price gain

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1,586,641 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.78 Billion, closed the last trade at $109.48 per share which meant it gained $3.19 on the day or 3% during that session. The EXAS stock price is -45.73% off its 52-week high price of $159.54 and 35.38% above the 52-week low of $70.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.76.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Sporting 3% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the EXAS stock price touched $110.69 or saw a rise of 1.09%. Year-to-date, Exact Sciences Corporation shares have moved -17.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) have changed -18.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $160.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $130 while the price target rests at a high of $185. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.74% from current levels.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exact Sciences Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.2%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31% and 43.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.3%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $423.01 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $433.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $268.87 Million and $337.37 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.3% for the current quarter and 28.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -777.4%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.94% with a share float percentage of 91.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exact Sciences Corporation having a total of 859 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 18.29 Million shares worth more than $2.41 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.1 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.99 Billion and represent 8.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.36% shares in the company for having 5762950 shares of worth $763.53 Million while later fund manager owns 5.31 Million shares of worth $700Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.1% of company’s outstanding stock.