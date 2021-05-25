Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) surprises Wall Street with 0.71% stock price gain

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 3,350,990 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.08 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The EXK stock price is -2.4% off its 52-week high price of $7.25 and 75.14% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the EXK stock price touched $7.25-2 or saw a rise of 2.34%. Year-to-date, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have moved 40.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) have changed 23.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.79 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.34% from current levels.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.33 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $36.44 Million and $32.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.2% for the current quarter and 22.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +102.2%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.07% with a share float percentage of 29.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endeavour Silver Corp. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 17.46 Million shares worth more than $86.59 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 4.14 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.51 Million and represent 2.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.26% shares in the company for having 8664329 shares of worth $45.75 Million while later fund manager owns 7.79 Million shares of worth $41.11 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.73% of company’s outstanding stock.