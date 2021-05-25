Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) investors to reap big returns again

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 3,919,980 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $256.16 Billion, closed the recent trade at $55.67 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.02% during that session. The CMCSA stock price is -6.18% off its 52-week high price of $59.11 and 32.15% above the 52-week low of $37.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.43 Million shares.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Sporting 0.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 25 when the CMCSA stock price touched $56.23- or saw a rise of 0.92%. Year-to-date, Comcast Corporation shares have moved 6.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have changed 2.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 72.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.91.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Comcast Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.49%, compared to 12.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.8% and 16.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.2%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.08 Billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.28 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $23.57 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -19.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.82%.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1 at a share yield of 1.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.8%.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.69% with a share float percentage of 86.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comcast Corporation having a total of 2901 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 387.5 Million shares worth more than $20.97 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 317.65 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.19 Billion and represent 6.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 129000000 shares of worth $6.74 Billion while later fund manager owns 122.67 Million shares of worth $6.64 Billion as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.