Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) climbs 2.15%, marking win over bears

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,132,277 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.37 Billion, closed the last trade at $148.68 per share which meant it gained $3.13 on the day or 2.15% during that session. The BILL stock price is -31.79% off its 52-week high price of $195.95 and 58.47% above the 52-week low of $61.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Sporting 2.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the BILL stock price touched $150.13 or saw a rise of 0.97%. Year-to-date, Bill.com Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 8.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have changed -7.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $175.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $140 while the price target rests at a high of $250. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.84% from current levels.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.63 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $65Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $42.11 Million and $41.73 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.4% for the current quarter and 55.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -570.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.5% with a share float percentage of 106.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bill.com Holdings, Inc. having a total of 425 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 8.08 Million shares worth more than $1.18 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.66 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $968.69 Million and represent 8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.05% shares in the company for having 3368005 shares of worth $459.73 Million while later fund manager owns 2.06 Million shares of worth $280.8 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.