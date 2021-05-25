Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) investors to reap big returns again

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,826,247 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.99 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.84 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The BBD stock price is -12.81% off its 52-week high price of $5.46 and 30.58% above the 52-week low of $3.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.79 Million shares.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the BBD stock price touched $4.87-0 or saw a rise of 0.82%. Year-to-date, Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have moved -8.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) have changed 13.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.43%, compared to 21.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.4% and 20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.5%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.66 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.79 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.94 Billion and $4.88 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.1% for the current quarter and -1.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +28.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.6%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in June, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.9%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.22%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.11% with a share float percentage of 18.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. having a total of 376 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Standard Life Aberdeen PLC with over 91.88 Million shares worth more than $392.56 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Standard Life Aberdeen PLC held 1.89% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 67.81 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $289.71 Million and represent 1.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and iShares Latin America 40 ETF. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 29526976 shares of worth $121.87 Million while later fund manager owns 21.14 Million shares of worth $90.31 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.