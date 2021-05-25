AT&T Inc. (T): What is good about stock?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 22,983,620 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $209.31 Billion, closed the recent trade at $29.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -1.35% during that session. The T stock price is -15.43% off its 52-week high price of $33.88 and 10.22% above the 52-week low of $26.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 124.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 49.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AT&T Inc. (T) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.79.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

Despite being -1.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, May 21 when the T stock price touched $30.24- or saw a rise of 3.01%. Year-to-date, AT&T Inc. shares have moved 1.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have changed -6.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 117.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +22.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.64% from the levels at last check today.

AT&T Inc. (T) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AT&T Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.63%, compared to 0.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.8% and 2.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.5%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.58 Billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.7 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $41.1 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -139.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.1%.

T Dividends

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 22 and July 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.08 at a share yield of 6.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.88%.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.72% with a share float percentage of 52.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AT&T Inc. having a total of 3202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 561.75 Million shares worth more than $17Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 492.12 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.9 Billion and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 201000000 shares of worth $5.77 Billion while later fund manager owns 142.79 Million shares of worth $4.11 Billion as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.