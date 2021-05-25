An in-depth look at the RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1,196,204 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.41 Billion, closed the last trade at $246.65 per share which meant it lost -$3.41 on the day or -1.36% during that session. The RNG stock price is -82.04% off its 52-week high price of $449 and 7.16% above the 52-week low of $229. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 22 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) trade information

Despite being -1.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, May 20 when the RNG stock price touched $259.45 or saw a rise of 4.93%. Year-to-date, RingCentral, Inc. shares have moved -34.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have changed -23.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $436.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $340 while the price target rests at a high of $525. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +112.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.85% from current levels.

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -45.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.5%.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.73% with a share float percentage of 98.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RingCentral, Inc. having a total of 790 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 11.04 Million shares worth more than $3.29 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Capital World Investors held 13.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.04 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.1 Billion and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.48% shares in the company for having 5233921 shares of worth $1.56 Billion while later fund manager owns 3.78 Million shares of worth $1.13 Billion as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.68% of company’s outstanding stock.