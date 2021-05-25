An in-depth look at the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) stock

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,375,172 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.94 Billion, closed the last trade at $52.01 per share which meant it gained $1.88 on the day or 3.75% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -52.66% off its 52-week high price of $79.4 and 38.88% above the 52-week low of $31.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting 3.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, May 24 when the BEKE stock price touched $52.56- or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc. shares have moved -15.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have changed -7.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.01.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +126.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.78%.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.75% with a share float percentage of 31.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KE Holdings Inc. having a total of 330 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 104.53 Million shares worth more than $5.96 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 11.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 20.17 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.15 Billion and represent 2.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Europacific Growth Fund. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.7% shares in the company for having 6265511 shares of worth $326.12 Million while later fund manager owns 4.11 Million shares of worth $234.29 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.