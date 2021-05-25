An in-depth look at the Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has a beta value of 3.38 and has seen 1,150,574 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $39.8 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.45% during that session. The CWH stock price is -23.07% off its 52-week high price of $48.98 and 49.62% above the 52-week low of $20.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.31.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) trade information

Despite being -0.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, May 18 when the CWH stock price touched $45.82- or saw a rise of 13.14%. Year-to-date, Camping World Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 52.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have changed -7.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48 while the price target rests at a high of $63. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +58.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.6% from current levels.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Camping World Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.4%, compared to 39.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.6% and 2.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.8%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.04 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.84 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.61 Billion and $1.5 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27% for the current quarter and 22.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +290.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.7%.

CWH Dividends

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 0.97%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.12% with a share float percentage of 83.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camping World Holdings, Inc. having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.11 Million shares worth more than $185.86 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Abrams Capital Management, L.P. held 11.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.46 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $162.32 Million and represent 9.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Core Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 1074686 shares of worth $28Million while later fund manager owns 964.03 Thousand shares of worth $35.07 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.1% of company’s outstanding stock.